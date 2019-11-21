No. 1 seed Panthers to face No. 2 seed McCrory for toughest test in postseason

The No. 1 seed Magnet Cove Panthers continue to remain on the path of victory as the reigning 5-2A Conference champs prevailed last week against No. 5 seed Clarendon 36-8 in the first round of the 2019 Class 2A state football playoffs. The Panthers return to Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium this Friday, November 22, 2019 for round 2 of the playoffs to host the No. 2 seed McCrory Jaguars. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

