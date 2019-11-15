No. 4 seed Indians ready to make some noise in return to the postseason; face No. 3 seed Parkers Chapel

After an absence of postseason action in 2018, the Poyen Indians have made it their mission and quest to be state bound for season 2019. The Indians finished the 5-2A Conference with the fourth best record and will finally begin their journey in the playoffs this Friday, November 15, 2019 to compete in the 2019 Class 2A state football playoffs.

The No. 4 seed Poyen Indians will face the No. 3 seed Parkers Chapel Trojans out of the 8-2A Conference. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at Victor Nipper Stadium in Parkers Chapel.

Read more from this story in Thursday, November 14, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.