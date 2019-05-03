No injuries after gas line ruptures in Hot Springs Village
Friday, May 3, 2019
Hot Springs Village, AR
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a natural gas line ruptured in Garland County.
The Garland County Sheriff's Office says authorities were notified late Thursday of a possible explosion in Hot Springs Village, but investigators later determined that the pipeline had ruptured, not exploded. The sheriff's office says homes within about a 1-mile radius of the site were evacuated as a precaution.
Residents were allowed to return home early Friday after about three hours.
Authorities say the pipeline will be repaired and it's expected to be operational later in the day Friday.
