No injuries reported in Super 8 fire

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 the Malvern Fire Department was dispatched to an emergency pertaining a possible fire at Super 8 Hotel located at 3445 Oliver Lancaster Blvd, in Malvern. According to the City of Malvern Code Enforcement office, the cleaning staff of Super 8 noticed some smoke coming out of room 217 at the hotel. Possibly a mattress or bedding material or the carpet area may have caught on fire to cause some smoke—but the fire was out by the time MFD had arrived. There was no report of any severe damage or injuries caused and no one was present inside the room during the time of the emergency. Around 12 p.m., the scene of the fire was secure at the hotel.