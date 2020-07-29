No injuries suffered in water rescue emergency

Following an emergency call Monday afternoon of four individuals needing assistance of a water rescue at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park, no major injuries or immediate danger occurred, according to Malvern Fire Chief Jeremy Harper.

Harper said, local first responders of the Malvern Fire Department, Malvern Police Department, LifeNet EMS and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission responded to the emergency call at the river around 4:08 p.m. Once all individuals were helped back to shore safely, Harper said they cleared the scene at 5:15 p.m. Read more in Wednesdays July 29 MDR newspaper edition.