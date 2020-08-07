No serious injuries in shooting incident

No injuries or anyone killed from a shooting incident that occurred at a residence on Carmichael Street Wednesday according to Malvern Police Department Captain Doroteo DelaCruz.

MPD officers were dispatched around 9:09 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, there had been a shooting that appeared from the roadway at a residence on Carmichael street in Malvern. There had been evidence of an unknown suspect or suspects fired numerous times at a residence with the outside property struct. Read more in Saturdays August 8 MDR newspaper edition.