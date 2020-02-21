No.1 seed Leopards advance to district tourney finals behind Blackmon’s career-high 53 point performance to defeat Bauxite

The hometown hoop fans turned out to witness their No. 1 seed Malvern Leopards take care of business on the hardwood and prevail against the No. 4 seed Bauxite Miners 79-72 Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the semifinals at the 7-4A Sr. High Boys District Basketball Tournament hosted at the Leopard Center.

The Leopards advance to the finals to face longtime rivals— No. 3 seed Nashville Scrappers Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. for a classic match-up in the championship as the main event of the evening at the Leopard Center. Read more from this story in Saturday's February 22, 2020 MRD newspaper edition.