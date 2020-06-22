Numerous COVID-19 cases reported at Ouachita River Correctional Unit

During Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s latest press conference Monday afternoon, he announced that in one day the number of COVID-19 cases across the state increased by 522.

Eighty-five of those cases were in Hot Spring County with “most,if not all,” being reported at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Secretary of Health.

“We’re watching these situations carefully. We’re taking our usual approach of aggressively testing,” Smith said.

Smith added that the plan is to test all of the inmates and staff at the unit for COVID-19 over the next couple of days. He expects more cases will be reported as the testing continues.

Across the state, there have been 642 cases reported at correctional facilities.

The total positive cases in Hot Spring County is 138 with 102 being listed as active, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have not been any reported deaths in the county and 1,694 people who were tested received negative results.

In total, the number of cases across the state is 16,083 with 5,063 active cases. There have been 227 reported deaths.