Oaklawn casino to reopen Monday

Pursuant to the Arkansas Department of Health directive, Oaklawn plans to reopen its casino on Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

“We are glad the Governor has provided us a target date for reopening the casino,” said General Manager Wayne Smith. “We are fully prepared to meet or exceed all recommended health and hygiene protocols. While we understand this timing might not be right for some people, just know we will be ready and safe for you when you are. The health and safety of our guests and team members are of the utmost importance. Of particular interest, on May 2 we concluded a successful race meet, albeit without fans, where we proved that by following strict protocols we could keep our horsemen and staff safe.”

In accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health, Oaklawn has submitted a plan to operate the casino and F&B outlets highlighted by the following:

Adjusted casino hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday- Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

The casino will operate at 33 percent of facility capacity.

There will only be one entrance for guests, which will be the main/front casino entrance.

All guests and team members will be required to have non-invasive temperature checks as they enter the facility. Anyone presenting a temp at/over 100 degrees Fahrenheit will not be permitted inside the building.

Guests will be asked to show ID upon entering should contact tracing be required.

Guests will be required to wear masks at all times.

Team members will wear masks at all times.

Shuttle service will continue with limitations on number of guests per shuttle.

Guests will be limited to every other slot machine to ensure social distancing.

Live blackjack games limited to every other seat and no more than three players per table.

Live craps limited to three players per side of each table.

Live roulette will not be opened at this time.

Smoking will not be allowed anywhere inside the facility, including the casino.

Oaklawn has continued to meet and exceed CDC and local/state health guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing protocols:

The facility has undergone a series of deep cleanings in all areas.

Oaklawn will increase the frequency of cleaning all public areas during the day.

The casino will be electrostatically disinfected nightly when we are closed.

Oaklawn has added additional hand sanitizing stations in all public and office areas.

Prominently displayed signage regarding social distancing, health and hygiene for guests and team members throughout the property, porte cochère, shuttles and waiting areas.

All team members will receive training on Covid-19 safety and sanitation protocols.

The Race & Sports Book (room and kiosks) will remain closed for the time being. There will not be any simulcast racing, marketing promotions, events, tournaments, or entertainment (live bands) until further notice.

Regarding dining, the Track Kitchen, Silks and Bistro 2705 will be open with the following guidelines:

The Track Kitchen will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, serving breakfast and lunch.

Silks will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun-Thu and 11 a.m. to midnight Fri-Sat.

Bistro 2705 will be open 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sun-Thu, 9 a.m.-5 a.m. Fri-Sat.

Guests and team members will be required to wear masks.

Social distancing, with extra spacing between tables and seating limitations of ten (10) or less per party, will be enforced.

Menus will be disposable for one-time usage.

Condiments to be in single use packets.