Officer hit in I-30 crash

Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a motorist caused a crash that resulted in one Arkansas Highway Police Officer to be flown to a hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

The accident occurred in the westbound Interstate 30 lane, close to mile marker 81. For approximately one hour both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked so the helicopter could land safely. By 11:45 a.m., both lanes had been cleared.

Witness reports state that an officer with the highway patrol was parked on the right shoulder. The officer was seated in his vehicle, a mini-van, monitoring traffic entering a construction zone.

The driver of another vehicle was reportedly observed by witnesses weaving in and out of both lanes. The witness stated it appeared that the driver was attempting to get ahead in the flow of traffic before a lane closed. The driver then left the roadway, crashing into the parked highway patrol min-van. The driver was observed by the witness standing and walking normally after the collision.

At press time, no further information has been released.