Officer remembered for being kind and humble

Residents in the city of Malvern and across Hot Spring County were shocked when news broke Tuesday that Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire, 33, was killed in the line of duty.

Scrimshire, the son of Bill and Ann Scrimshire, is a Malvern native.

Danny Riggan who has been friends with the Scrimshire family for more than 40 years called the incident “tragic”

“It’s hard to believe that he’s not with us anymore,” he said.

Riggan said he has known Scrimshire’s father for years and was even at the hospital when Scrimshire was born.

Bill Scrimshire previously served as the mayor of Malvern, Hot Spring County judge and served in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Riggan said Officer Scrimshire was an avid outdoorsmen, and he enjoined hunting and fishing.

Riggan described Scrimshire as “nice, police, humble and very courteous.”

Scrimshire leaves behind a wife and two young children, Riggan added.

To assist his family, donation accounts has been set up two local banks.

Residents can make a donations at any Farmers Bank and Trust location or any Southern Bancorp location.

Farmers Bank and Trust is located at 521 E. Page St. in Malvern and 1929 Oliver Lancaster Blvd. in Rockport.

Southern Bancorp is located at 208 Ash St. in Malvern and 6764 Arkansas 7 in Bismarck.

Area law enforcement personnel have also shared their support for Scrimshire.

Law enforcement participated in a procession, and they lined up outside of Regency Funeral Home.

Scrimshire was shot while conducting a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Scrimshire conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street in Hot Springs. During the incident, shots were fired, and Scrimshire along with the suspect were struck.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Hot Springs Police Department.

The name and condition of the suspect involved have not been released.

Prior to joining the Hot Spring Police Department, Scrimshire was a parole officer with the Division of Community Correction according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

“He was a good officer and a good man. We join his family, friends and fellow officers in sadness for the loss and in respect for the way he lived his life. And we pray for his safe passage to the next life,” according to a statement from ADC.

Scrimshire graduated from Malvern High School and went on to graduate from Henderson State University.

A funeral service has been set for 2 p.m. March 16 at First Baptist Church, 2350 Central Ave. in Hot Spring with a visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery in Malvern.