Officers' funeral moved to Bank OZK Arena

The funeral of Officer Brent Scrimshire, who was killed in the line of duty, has been moved to Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The service is set for 2 p.m. March 16 with visitation from 12 p.m. until service time. For people who cannot attend the funeral, Scrimshire will lie in rest at Regency Funeral Home from 1 to 4 p.m. March 15. Sunday's visitation is open to the public. Graveside services will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery following the funeral.

Processions have also been organized in Scrimshire's honor, according to the Hot Springs Police Department.

The first procession will leave Regency Funeral Home in Malvern at 10 a.m. March 16 and proceed to the arena.

The route will follow Arkansas 270 East (Malvern Avenue.)

Following the funeral, a procession will leave the arena and follow the same route to Oak Ridge Cemetery in Malvern for the burial.

"We are inviting the public to line the route to honor and show their support for Officer Brent Scrimshire and his family," according to the department.

Arrangements for the funeral are being handled by Regency Funeral Home. Individuals can sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.