OHS Green-Gold basketball action: Ouachita Lady Warriors tipoff hoops season 2019-2020

The Ouachita Lady Warriors senior high school girls basketball team displayed their talents on the hardwood for the home fans on the All Care Pharmacy Court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium to tipoff the 2019-2020 basketball season during their annual Green-Gold game Tuesday, October 15, 2019. In senior high girls action, the Gold team and the Green team tied 27-27.

See more coverage from Green-Gold hoops in Wednesday's October 16, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.