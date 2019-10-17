OHS Green-Gold basketball action: Ouachita Warriors tipoff hoops season 2019-2020
By:
Gerren Smith
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Malvern, AR
The Ouachita Warriors senior high school boys basketball team battled on the All Care Pharmacy Court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium to tipoff the 2019-2020 basketball season during their annual Green-Gold game Tuesday, October 15, 2019. In the nightcap game for senior high boys action, the Gold team pulled away victorious against the Green team, 53-51.
See more coverage from the game in Wednesday's October 16, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.
Category: