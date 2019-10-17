OHS Green-Gold basketball action: Ouachita Warriors tipoff hoops season 2019-2020

The Ouachita Warriors senior high school boys basketball team battled on the All Care Pharmacy Court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium to tipoff the 2019-2020 basketball season during their annual Green-Gold game Tuesday, October 15, 2019. In the nightcap game for senior high boys action, the Gold team pulled away victorious against the Green team, 53-51.

See more coverage from the game in Wednesday's October 16, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.