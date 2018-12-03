One killed, 40 injured in overturned bus accident

At around 2:40 a.m. this morning, a charter bus overturned at the 111 mile marker on Interstate 30. One child is dead and at least 40 people including other children were injured as a result of the accident, according to Arkansas State Police.

The charter bus which was carrying a youth football team was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee left the roadway and overturned. The driver of the vehicle is still alive and is being questioned by police.

The team had reportedly played in a championship game in Dallas.

Those who were injured were transported to hospitals in Benton and Little Rock.

More information will be reported as it is released.