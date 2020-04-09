Open Bass Tournament postponed

As the spread of the COVID-19 has rapidly increased across the nation the International Association of Firefighters Malvern Professional Firefighters Local 2276 has decided to postpone its upcoming Open Bass Tournament scheduled April 11 at Lake DeGray.

Carter Greathouse, a firefighter of the Malvern Fire Department said Tuesday due to the severe concerns of COVID-19, they did not want anyone to get close to each other to possibly cause the spread of the virus. It was important that everyone follow the safety and health guidelines and protocol procedures ordered by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to practice social distancing during this time, he added.

Greathouse mentioned there is not alternative date set to reschedule the tournament due to the COVID-19. They will wait to make an official decision pertaining to more details about having the tournament or canceling the event as everyone's health and safety remains important during this crisis.

"We just want to take the best and safe precautions as we can," Greathouse said.

For more information or questions pertaining to the bass tournament, please call Carter Greathouse at 501-282-2458 or Taylor Culbreath at 501-545-0767.

The Malvern Professional Firefighters—IAFF Local 2276 is a nonprofit organization. The Arkansas Professional Fire Fighters Association (APFF) represents more than 1,500 professional fire fighters from 29 locals who are responsible for protecting hundreds of thousands of Arkansans and visitors to the state every day.