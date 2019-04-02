Opinions differ during Monday’s public hearing

Concerned citizens and business owners met last night, Monday, April 1, 2019, for a public hearing regarding the proposed, possible location of the Malvern Police Department.

Currently the MPD occupies space within the annex, that they share with the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.

According to opening remarks made by Malvern Mayor, Brenda Weldon, the MPD has outgrown the space that is rented from the county. Additionally, the condition of the building is deteriorating.

Weldon stated that the Main Street location was considered, among other properties. One of the main ideas behind choosing that location is revitalization of the downtown area. If the Main Street location is chosen, the design plans maintain the structural integrity of the downtown area.

The current MPD facility has many issues. There is only one holding cell, and in the interest of safety, a sally port is needed for the safe transer of inmates.

Members of the community expressed their opinions regarding relocating the police department to the downtown Main Street area. The proposed location would effect the bakery, Third and Main Street Sweets, Jumptropolis, and the Law Offices of Willie Perkins, Jr.

Those opposed to the proposed location, cite that the structures effected hold historical value and wish for them to be preserved.