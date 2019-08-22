ORCU Superintendent, Earl speaks at monthly breakfast

During this month’s Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, held at College of Ouachitas on Thursday, August 15, 2019, DeAngelo Earl, Superintendent with the Arkansas Department of Corrections-Ouachita River Correctional Unit, spoke to Chamber members about the ORCU.

Earl started by giving a brief overview of the ORCU. “[It’s] one of the greatest facilities in Arkansas,” he said. He said the goal for the ORCU is to always strive for excellence, “because when you strive for excellence you’re always going to focus on what is right.” He said the facility is very large and has 546 employees and 1,926 inmates.

Earl then presented a slideshow of the events ORCU has held throughout 2019. Earl stated as superintendent in January of 2019. He said he has 17 years of experience in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and has held the ranks or correctional officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major, deputy warden, warden, and superintendent. “The best things to have is that experience when dealing with corrections,” he said. The ORCU is his seventh facility that he has worked with.

In his seven months with the facility, the ORCU has showed support to all of its staff. They have held retirement lunches, recognized the corrections officers, held correctional officers meetings, given out awards to the people with the best attitudes and best team player, recognized employees of the month and the department of the month, held a fishing derby and held a moment of silence for one of their officers killed in an ATV accident in 2018.

