Oregon State forces game three

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team had a chance to win game two of the College World Series held at TD Ameritrade Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday night. In the top of the ninth, the Hogs led 3-2 and had two outs on Oregon Sate when the right field missed the opportunity to catch a foul pop fly that would have ended the game. Oregon State then scored three runs on the Hogs to lead 5-3. The Hogs couldn’t make a comeback in the bottom of the final inning and Oregon State took the win and forced game three.

Game three of the CWS Final is scheduled for today, Thursday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks took an early lead after Jared Gates scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning. Gates was the third batter up and was hit by the pitch to get on base. Gates was then advanced to second base off of a fielder’s choice on Grant Koch. Jax Biggers was walked which advanced Gates to third and he scored on the next play.

The Razorbacks kept the lead until the top of the fourth inning. Oregon State hit a home run down the left base line to score the tying run. Tied at 1-1 going into the fifth, Oregon State then broke the tie. After one out on a pop fly, Oregon State then had two men single and one man walked to load the bases. Oregon State’s next batter then bunted the ball and was able to score a RBI. The Hogs got out of the half inning with only one run off of three hits.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hogs regained the lead after scoring two runs. It started with Eric Cole grounding out, then Casey Martin singled through the right side to reach base. Up next was Heston Kjerstad who also singled down the left base line to advance Martin to second. Luke Bonfield then singled to left center to send Martin home and tie the game at 2-2. Dominic Fletcher then reached base on a fielder’s choice to second base to take out Bonfield, while Kjerstad advanced to third base. Carson Shaddy then singled to left center field and Kjerstad was able to score to put the Hogs up by one run.

Neither team scored again until Oregon State took the lead in the top of the ninth. Oregon State’s lead off batter was walked to reach base. Oregon State then had two sacrifice plays to put the lead off runner on third base. The next Oregon State player then singled through the left side and Oregon State was able to tie the game at 3-3. Oregon State then hit a home run down the first base line to score two more runs and give Oregon State the lead.

The Hogs started the bottom of the ninth with Biggers who singled up the middle. Cole then struck out for the first out. Martin then grounded the ball and Oregon State was able to make a double play when the pitcher threw to second base to get Biggers out then to first base to get Martin out and end the game.