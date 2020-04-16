Organization raises money for family of fallen officer

Through a social media campaign, Shield Republic Charities recently raised money for the family of Hot Springs Officer Brent Scrimshire who was killed in the line of duty.

The organization raised the funds through its “Hold the Line" apparel fundraiser. The organization sold commemorative t-shirts, long sleeved shirts, hoodies, women's tank tops, and decals honoring the fallen officer. All the net proceeds from the sale were donated to the Brent Scrimshire Memorial Fund, according to the organization.

A net total of $11,637 was raised during the campaign.

"We want to thank the generous and supportive Shield Republic community for pulling together to raise funds for the Scrimshire family while honoring Officer Scrimshire’s memory,” said Charlie Romero, spokesperson for Shield Republic. “We are very proud to be able to offer one of our biggest donations yet to the family of this beloved hero.”

Shield Republic’s Hold the Line fundraisers have raised more than $100,000 for the families and units of fallen first responders, police officers and K9 police dogs this year. Every item sold through a Hold the Line fundraiser is designed, printed, and shipped in the USA, according to the organization.

Established in 2016, Shield Republic is an American lifestyle brand based outside Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cpl. Joey Williams, spokesperson for the Hot Spring Police Department, said officers within the department are happy that people including this organization across the country are showing their support for Scrimshire and his family.

Several people have helped the family in various ways.

Scrimshire’s family has received help from individuals in the community along with other officers at the department and their significant others, Williams said.

Scrimshire was killed in the line of duty last month while conducting a routine traffic stop.

Scrimshire leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Scrimshire, the son of Bill and Ann Scrimshire, is a Malvern native.