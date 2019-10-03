Ouachita cross country participates in Scrapper Invitational

The Ouachita Jr. and Sr. Warriors and the Jr. and Sr. Lady Warriors competed in the Scrapper Invitational in Nashville on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Ouachita had many top 10 finishers in the meet. Sr. Lady Warrior Tessa Kuykendall placed first in the girls 5,000 meter run. Also placing in the top 10 for the girls 5,000 meter run was Chloe Palmer with fourth place and Gracie Saunders in 10th place. Jr. Lady Warrior Delaney Daniell finished eighth in the girls one mile run. For the Warriors, Garett Webb (second place), Tanner Wilson (fourth place), Logan Starkey (fifth place), Christian Kratz (sixth place), and Kelton Fowler (ninth place) all finished in the top 10 of the 5,000 meter run. The Jr. Warriors had Joden Harbour (second place), Dalton Martinez (sixth place), Larson Fowler (eighth place), and Jacob Mills (10th place) finish in the top 10 in the one mile run.

Jr. Lady Warriors Results (1 mile run):

Delaney Daniell finished eighth with a time of 14:08.70

Josie Stafford finished 14th with a time of 16:02.11

Sr. Lady Warriors Results (5,000 meter run):

Tessa Kuykendall finished first with a time of 23:12.49

Chloe Palmer finished fourth with a time of 25:25.58

Gracie Saunders placed 10th with a time of 26:48.86

Riley Kratz placed 12th with a time of 27:31.33

Lauren Daneil placed 18th with a time of 33:24.77

Jr. Warriors Results (1 mile run):

Joden Harbour placed second with a time of 10:59.99

Dalton Martinez placed sixth with a time of 11:18.52

Larson Fowler placed eighth with a time of 11:28.36

Jacob Mills placed 10th with a time of 11:51.42

Hunter Wilson placed 11th with a time of 11:56.45

James Jones placed 15th with a time of 12:26.92

Gunner Batson placed 21st with a time of 12:51.49

Collin Lemons placed 22nd with a time of 12:58.17

Zak Davis placed 28th with a time of 14:23.92

Ashton Ivy placed 29th with a time of 14:30.89

Nick Smith placed 32nd with a time of 14:52.64

Sr. Warriors Results (5,000 meter run):

Garett Webb placed second with a time of 19:07.67

Tanner Wilson placed fourth with a time of 19:17.64

Logan Starkey placed fifth with a time of 19:27.42

Christian Kratz placed sixth with a time of 19:32.39

Kelton Fowler placed ninth with a time of 20:15.64

Michael Rowton placed 11th with a time of 20:30.42

Jared Westbrook placed 18th with a time of 21:30.80

Braylon Manard placed 22nd with a time of 23:08.83