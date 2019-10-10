Ouachita cross country travels to Fayetteville

Two members of the Ouachita Warriors cross country team competed in the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival race at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

There were a total of 891 racers from 108 high schools in the 5,000 meter run. Ouachita’s Garett Webb and Logan Starkey participated in the race on Saturday. Webb placed 138th with a time of 18:53.70. Starkey placed 349 with a time of 20:20.80.