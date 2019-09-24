Ouachita Lady Warriors cross country team competes

The Ouachita Jr. High and Sr. High girls cross country teams competed in the Jack Huntze Invitational on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

The Jr. girls competed in the 2400 meter run while the Sr. girls competed in the 5000 meter run.

Jr. High Girls results:

Gracie Saunders placed 18th with a time of 12:52.94

Delaney Daniell placed 42nd with a time of 14:49.50

Josie Stafford placed 49th with a time 15:31.35

Sr. High Girls results:

Tessa Kuykendall placed second with a time of 22:33.62

Chloe Palmer placed 29th with a time of 27:40.47

Riley Kratz placed 32nd with a time of 28:06.96

Lauren Daneil placed 41st with a time of 34:45.07