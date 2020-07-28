The Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dies of COVID-19

An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit died Friday a CHI St. Vincent-Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson. The inmate was in his early 80s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, according to Cindy Murphy, communications director for ADC. This is the fourth inmate at ORCU to die from COVID-19. Read more in Tuesdays July 28 MDR newspaper edition.