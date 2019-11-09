Ouachita River Rumble 2019: Badgers top Leopards, 56-21

“Three times a charm,” for the No. 1 ranked and two-time defending Class 4A state champion Arkadelphia Badgers (9-1 overall, 6-1 conf.) as they defeated longtime arch rivals Malvern Leopards (5-5 overall, 3-4 conf.) 56-21 in the 3rd Annual Ouachita River Rumble Friday, November 8, 2019 at Badger Stadium on the AllCare Pharmacy Field in Arkadelphia.

The 2019 ORR rivalry championship belt remains with the reigning 4A state champs Arkadelphia for the third consecutive year to defeat their rivals Malvern to conclude the final regular season game for 7-4A Conference play.

Read more from this story in Saturday's November 9, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.