Ouachita sweeps home wins against Bismarck in Hot Spring County hoops showdown

On "Friday the 13th" December 13, 2019 it was a Hot Spring County school showdown of hoops action at Ouachita High School Gymnasium featuring the home team Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors hosting the visiting Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions for an intense non-conference bout in senior high boys and girls basketball competition on the AllCare Pharmacy Court. With a packed crowd filling the stands of Warriors and Lions basketball fans supporting their hometown schools in action, the Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors swept home victories against Bismarck during their competitive match-up on the hardwood.