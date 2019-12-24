Ouachita sweeps home wins against Bismarck in Hot Spring County hoops showdown

Bismarck’s (2) Kady Pleasants shoots in the paint area while defensively being surrounded by Ouachita Lady Warriors’ (11) Kinzy Pasley, (1) Tessa Kuyknedall, (32) Emma Williams, (12) Karley Davis and (33) Linsey Sirratt during senior high girls basketball action on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.Ouachita’s (20) Nathanael Sandage soars in the air between a trio of Bismarck Lion defenders (10) Collier Robertson, (23) Logan Bubulka and (13) Braven Golden during senior high boys basketball competition on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
Gerren Smith
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Malvern, AR

On “Friday the 13th” December 13, 2019 it was a Hot Spring County school showdown of hoops action at Ouachita High School Gymnasium featuring the home team Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors hosting the visiting Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions for an intense non-conference bout in senior high boys and girls basketball competition on the AllCare Pharmacy Court. With a packed crowd filling the stands of Warriors and Lions basketball fans supporting their hometown schools in action, the Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors swept home victories against Bismarck during their competitive match-up on the hardwood. Read more from this story in Tuesday's December 17, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

