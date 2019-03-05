Overnight lane closures expected at Hwy 67/I-30

SALINE COUNTY — Bridge work in preparation of widening Interstate 30 to six lanes between U.S. Highway 70 and Benton requires overnight lane closures in Saline County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, various lanes on U.S. Highway 67/State Highway 229 and on interchange ramps at U.S. Highway 70/Interstate 30 will be closed to hang netting on overpass structures. Lanes will be closed overnight through Friday night, March 8. The contractor will begin work at the U.S. Highway 67 location, and once complete, move to the U.S. Highway 70 site.

U.S. Highway 67/State Highway 229 will be reduced to one open lane at the I-30 overpass between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The U.S. Highway 70 ramp to eastbound I-30 will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Pawnee Drive below Interstate 30 at the U.S. Highway 70 interchange will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Highway, ramp, and local road traffic will be controlled with flagging operations, barrels, and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone.

This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.