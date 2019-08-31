Panthers’ second half comeback falls short in season-opener, 30-28

To kick off the 2019 football season at home on Friday, August 30, 2019, the Magnet Cove Panthers came up short in a valuable second half comeback effort to visiting Class 3A Mt. View Yellowjackets 30-28 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.

The Panthers suffered a 24-7 halftime deficit to Mt. View that was led by their top playmaker senior quarterback/defensive end Tim Curran (6'6, 230 lbs.) who threw two touchdowns and ran for one TD in the end zone to provide early momentum for the Yellowjackets. The Panthers struck first to take a 7-0 lead after quarterback Tyler Hodges completed a 26 yard TD pass to receiver Levi Horton on the reception at the 2:29 mark. The PAT was good by Alex Ordonez and Magnet Cove led Mt. View 7-0 in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, this would be the only time Magnet Cove led in the game as Mt. View started their scoring drive under a minute in the first quarter. Curran threw a 52-yard TD pass to Blaine Sowers on the reception and the Yellowjackets' two-point conversion was good. At the end of the first quarter, Mt. View led Magnet Cove 8-7.

In the second quarter, Magnet Cove was held scoreless. Mt. View reached the end zone twice with Curran completing a 37 yard TD pass at the 10:18 mark and scoring the two-point conversion (score 16-7), then he threw a 27 yard TD pass to J'Air Jackson at the 1:19 mark and scored the two point conversion to give the Yellowjackets their 17 point halftime lead. Mt. View also got two interceptions in the second half.

In the third quarter, Mt. View was held without a score for the first six minutes of play by the Panthers' defense. But at the 5:15 mark, Mt. View made their fourth trip into the end zone with Curran scoring on the QB keeper from 7 yards for the TD. The Panthers' defense stopped Mt. View's two-point conversion attempt, but Magnet Cove trailed Mt. View, 30-7.

From this point, the Panthers started their comeback and defensively held Mt. View scoreless for the remaining time in the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter. Offensively, Magnet Cove's quarterback Hodges scored on a QB sneak for a 1 yard TD run at the 3:06 mark in the third quarter with the PAT good by Ordonez to cut the Panthers' deficit to trail Mt. View, 30-14. Then at the 1:02 mark, Magnet Cove's Hodges scored on another QB keeper from 4 yards and Landon Stone scored the two-point conversion to bring the Panthers within a touchdown to trail Mt. View, 30-22 to end third quarter action.

In the final period, the Panthers scored their final touchdown on a QB fake play with Hodges scoring on the QB keeper from 12 yards at the 4:35 mark. The Panthers' two-point conversion attempt failed to tie the game and Mt. View would escape with the two point victory, 30-28.

Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle thought the ruff first half start affected the Panthers early, but his team's second half effort was productive in their loss.

Carmilke said,"I thought our effort and execution in the second half was better, it just was too late."

He said the Panthers have time to evaluate themselves with an open week and refocus to get back on track to improve. He believes this is a good time for the Panthers to make adjustments.

Magnet Cove will return to football action Friday, September 13, 2019 on the road at Atkins.