Panthers advance to state quarterfinals round; defeat McCrory 38-14 in second round

For Hooten's Arkansas Football 2A Game of the Week—it began as a classic showdown on the gridiron Friday, November 22, 2019 for Week 12 of Arkansas high school football featuring the No. 1 seed Magnet Cove Panthers (11-1 overall) hosting No. 2 seed the McCrory Jaguars (9-3 overall) in the second round of the 2019 Class 2A state football playoffs at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. The match-up was very close and intense early in the first half as the Panthers and the Jaguars were tied 14-14 at halftime. But, the second half was a totally different story for the home team of Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium, as the Panthers showcased their productive play and totally dominated the Jaguars for the 38-14 victory to advance to the quarterfinals and continue their quest to War Memorial as contenders for the 2A state title.

