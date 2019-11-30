Panthers dream season ends in state quarterfinals to Gurdon, 34-17

SOARING TO THE PROMISED LAND: Magnet Cove's star running back (15) Landon Stone surpasses the Gurdon Go-Devils defense to score his second touchdown of the game during the 2019 Class 2A state football quarterfinals on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Photo by Gerren SmithMagnet Cove's senior quarterback (3) Tyler Hodges gains yardage on the QB keeper with teammate (11) Levi Horton blocking a Gurdon Go-Devil during the Class 2A state quarterfinals action at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium on Friday, November 29, 2019. Photo by Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Malvern, AR

As many say— "all good things come to an end," and unfortunately for the place known as Panther Territory in Hot Spring County, the No. 1 seed Magnet Cove Panthers (11-2 overall) sadly had their quest to War Memorial shortened in the Class 2A state football playoffs to the No. 2 seed Gurdon Go-Devils (9-3 overall), 34-17 on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
The Panthers produced one of the most impressive football seasons in the state for Class 2A despite falling short of their ultimate goal of capturing the state championship title.
Read more from this story in Saturday's November 29, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

