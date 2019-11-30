Panthers dream season ends in state quarterfinals to Gurdon, 34-17

As many say— "all good things come to an end," and unfortunately for the place known as Panther Territory in Hot Spring County, the No. 1 seed Magnet Cove Panthers (11-2 overall) sadly had their quest to War Memorial shortened in the Class 2A state football playoffs to the No. 2 seed Gurdon Go-Devils (9-3 overall), 34-17 on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.

The Panthers produced one of the most impressive football seasons in the state for Class 2A despite falling short of their ultimate goal of capturing the state championship title.

