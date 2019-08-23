Panthers head to Smackover for scrimmage

Tonight, August 23, 2019 Friday Night Lights action on the gridiron comes early for the Magnet Cove Panthers as they’ll head to Smackover for a scrimmage for 2019 football season competition. Kickoff is at 6 p.m., in Smackover.

The Panthers have had a productive summer and fall campaign to get ready for the upcoming football season. Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle was pleased by the participation and work ethic the Panthers had over the summer. Carmikle feels the Panthers are ready to battle someone else besides themselves to be polished and prepared for their season-opener set Friday, August 30, 2019 against Mountain Home.

Carmikle anticipates the Panthers to come out aggressive and execute effectively in tonight’s scrimmage. The Smackover Buckaroos produced a lot of success last season to win the 5-3A Conference going unbeaten at 7-0 and advancing to the second round in the 2018 Class 3A state football playoffs. The Buckaroos finished last season 10-2 overall and made some noise in the state.

Carmikle believes Smackover will be a key test for the Panthers to showcase their scheme of offense and defense against a productive upscale classification football program.

The Panthers return several key pieces from last season’s team. Carmikle feels the Panthers are excited about the upcoming season pleased by the team’s focus to achieve some success for the 2019 football season.

“We’re all about business now and just ready to play,” Carmikle said.

Voted by league coaches in the 5-2A Conference, the Panthers are predicted to finish fourth in the conference as a postseason contender for the 2019 football season.