The Magnet Cove Panthers (9-1 overall, 7-0 conference) finished the 2019 regular season with a win over the Cutter Morning Star Eagles, 38-20, on Thursday, November 2, 2019. The Panthers will be at home hosting Clarendon next Friday, November 15, for the first round of the 2A State Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.