Panthers look to clinch No. 1 seed for playoffs on senior night against Eagles

The No.6 ranked Magnet Cove Panthers (7-1 overall, 5-0 conf.) by Hooten’s Arkansas Football have a chance to earn the No. 1 seed for the playoffs this Friday, November 1, 2019 with a victory hosting the Conway Christian Eagles (2-6 overall, 1-4) for 5-2A Conference play at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

It’s senior night at Magnet Cove and the Panthers’ senior class have taken care of business to lead the team to one of their most impressive seasons on the gridiron.

Read more from this story in Thursday's October 31, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.