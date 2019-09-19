Panthers return home with momentum to host Mt. Ida

The Magnet Cove Panthers out shined a tough and talented Class 3A Atkins Red Devils team 56-27 last week on the road for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football. The Panthers’ win against Atkins earned them their first victory of the season for their second game during the non-conference schedule. This Friday night September 20, 2019 for Week 3, the Panthers will host the Mt. Ida Lions to conclude their non-conference season at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Panthers showcased their talent in a productive winning fashion against Atkins last Friday. Magnet Cove utilized their ground attack and racked up 467 yards rushing for seven touchdowns against Atkins. Junior Landon Stone had over 20 carries to account for more than 280 yards and three touchdowns. Senior QB Tyler Hodges carried around 17 times for nearly 180 yards and four touchdowns.

