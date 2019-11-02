Panthers secure No. 1 seed for postseason with victory over Conway Christian on senior night, 26-14

1 overall, 6-0 conf.) took care of business on their home field to secure the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A state football playoffs after a convincingly 26-14 victory against the Conway Christian Eagles (2-7 overall, 1-5 conf.) on Friday, November 1, 2019 for 5-2A Conference play at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.

The Panthers celebrated on a senior night to display another hard nose battle for their 10 seniors—JR Tolleson, Tyler Hodges, Jake Harmon, Jaryd McJunkins, Alex Ordonez, Luke Upton, Logan Walker, Ethan Knight, Bentley Garibay and Jacob Newman to be victorious on their night.

Read more from this story in Saturday's November 2, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.