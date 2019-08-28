Panthers show positive production in scrimmage at Smackover

The Magnet Cove Panthers provided a productive overall performance in their scrimmage Friday, August 23, 2019 in Smackover for their tune-up game before officially kicking off the 2019 football season. The Panthers tested their offensive and defensive schemes against an athletic, strong, and aggressive Smackover squad ranked No. 6 in the state for preseason predictions in the 3A Classification by Hooten’s Arkansas Football.

Panthers football head coach Caleb Carmikle thought his team provided productive play for their first taste of gridiron game action against the Smackover Buckaroos. Carmikle commended on how hard the Panthers performed against a good Smackover team that produces several athletic players.

“I thought our scrimmage went pretty well. Smackover is athletic and they’ve got some of their guys back from last year. It was a good experience for us,” Carmikle said.

Offensively, Carmikle said the Panthers struggled early due to Smackover’s pressure. But as Magnet Cove got their rhythm and stride rolling, Carmikle said the Panthers started clicking on all cylinders to execute effectively toward the end.

Defensively, Carmilke thought the Panthers’ secondary did a good job against a higher classification team. Overall, he was really pleased by the Panthers play on both sides of the ball. Camikle also thought both the offensive and defensive units made plays, but there are still a lot of things the team needs to work on in their preparation for Friday’s August 30, 2019 season-opener against Mountain View.

The Panthers were able to make a couple of trips into the end zone offensively against Smackover. Quarterback’s Tyler Hodges and Evin Ashcraft both completed touchdown passes. QB Hodges threw a 5-yard TD pass reception to Jake Harmon and QB Ashcraft connected to Brayden Campbell on a TD reception during live play action.

The scrimmage consisted of several series of offensive and defensive plays of both Magnet Cove and Smackover’s units going against each other with a 20 minute half for live quarter action combined for two quarters. The Buckaroos scored three times against Magnet Cove to indicate a 21-14 score in favor of Smackover during the live quarter action.

Carmikle is very excited about the season and anticipates a competitive battle this Friday night at home for the Panthers to host the Mountain View Yellowjackets for their season-opener at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Kickoff set at 7 p.m.