Panthers victorious on road against Atkins, 56-27

The Magnet Cove Panthers took care of business on the road in dominating fashion against unbeaten Class 3A the Atkins Red Devils 56-27 on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sorrels Stadium— Lemley Field.

Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle was proud of how well the Panthers performed with improvement from falling short of victory in their season opener two weeks ago. Carmikle said, the Panthers started out well and had an early 14-7 advantage, then 14-13 lead at halftime over the Red Devils. In the second half, the Panthers posted 21 quick points on the scoreboard and Magnet Cove left the field for a 29-point win traveling back home from Atkins.

“Our offensive line did a really good job and we controlled the line of scrimmage. It was just a good night,” Carmikle said.

The Panthers improve to 1-1 overall and forces the Red Devils their first loss of the season at 2-1 overall. Magnet Cove returns home next Friday, September 20, 2019 hosting Mt. Ida at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.