Panthers victorious, spoil Homecoming at Quitman, 27-20

The Magnet Cove Panthers (5-1 overall, 3-0 conf.) came out victorious on the road against the Quitman Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 1-2 conf.) Friday, October 11, 2019 for 5-2A Conference football action. It was homecoming in Quitman and the Panthers spoiled the night in another overall convincing victory on the gridiron. The Panthers overcame a 13-7 halftime deficit, but Magnet Cove executed big plays in the second half for three end zone trips and held the Bulldogs to one touchdown in the final 24 minutes of play.

The Panthers' defense came up big against the Bulldogs. Gavin MaCaulley picked off a pass for a pick-6 to return a 57-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Magnet Cove's scoring in the first half. In the third quarter, quarterback Tyler Hodges scored on a 11 yard touchdown run for the QB keeper, then running back Landon Stone marched into the end zone on a 34 yard touchdown. Quitman also scored in the third quarter to knot the game at 20-20 going into the fourth quarter. In the final 12 minutes of play (fourth quarter), QB Hodges scored the winning touchdown on a 2 yard run with Alex Ordonez successfully good on all PAT's for the night to secure another Magnet Cove victory.

The Panther's victory keeps them unbeaten in conference to roll on a five-game winning streak.

Next week, Friday, October 18, 2019 Magnet Cove returns home for 5-2A Conference play to host Mt. Pine (3-3 overall, 3-0 conf.) on homecoming at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.