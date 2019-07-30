Parks committee speaks to Kiwanians

The Malvern Area Kiwanis had Marshall Tanner, chairperson of the Malvern parks committee, speak to Kiwanis members during their weekly meeting on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Tanner explained to Kiwanians about the grant the parks committee received to help build the bathrooms at the Malvern City Park.

Tanner started by explaining that the parks committee first applied for the grant money in June of 2017. In August of 2018, they were awarded a $260,645 grant. The grant was a matching, 50-50 grant and the parks department was able to use the labor hours of the street department instead of a monetary match.

The grant money was used to build the new bathrooms at the Malvern City Park. The bathrooms are all stainless steel aluminum and are handicap accessible. Tanner explained that the women’s room has three stalls, two regular stalls and one handicap stall, and the men’s room has two urinals and one stall. “It’s all top of the line,” Tanner said. He added that right now they have temporary trash cans and are hoping to get matching trash cans soon. He also explained that even the mirrors in the bathroom are made of a reflective stainless steel and that the bathrooms are coated in a chemical preservative. The preservative, he explained, helps with the cleaning of graffiti that might be in the bathrooms. Another feature of the new bathrooms is the automatic locks. It was explained that the locks are set on timer and open and close at certain times of the day.

