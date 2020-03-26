Pasley, McBay, Rowton and Williams earn basketball honors for Ouachita

The Ouachita Lady Warriors basketball team created some noise on the hardwood for the 2019-2020 season. Due to their success, the Lady Warriors’ Kinzy Pasley, Emily McBay, Lizzy Rowton and Emma Williams earned postseason accolades for their production during the season.

Seniors Pasley, McBay, and junior Rowton each earned 1A-7 All-Conference and 1A-4 All-Region honors. Freshman Williams also earned 1A-7 All-Conference.

Rowton received Class 1A All-State honors and was named to the All-State Tournament Team.

The Lady Warriors were the only team from Hot Spring County to play in the state basketball tournament this season. The Lady Warriors earned the No. 4 seed at state and fell short to No. 1 seed Alpena 55-47.

These four players had a tremendous impact on the Lady Warriors success this basketball season. Ouachita finished the season with a 29-10 overall record.

This season marked the fourth consecutive year the Lady Warriors have finished with 20-plus wins under the direction of head coach Corey Brown. The Lady Warriors finished second in the 1A-7 Conference standings with a 14-2 record.

The Lady Warriors also qualified to compete at the 1A-4 Region tournament and prevailed in the first round to earn a state tourney berth to add to their team’s season accolades.

Brown was very proud of the entire team’s success this season. Rowton and McBay both made history in the Lady Warriors basketball program. During the region tournament, Rowton and McBay surpassed the 1,000th-career point mark as members of the Lady Warriors basketball team. Rowton and McBay entered the tournament with more than 990 points scored for their careers. Brown was proud of the accomplishment Rowton and McBay achieved in their performance throughout the years. Brown stated, scoring a 1,000 career points is an awesome feeling, and accomplishing it on the same night as your teammate—priceless.

“It’s always team first for us but you can’t have a good team without quality individuals. I’m so proud of both of these young ladies for their hard work and dedication. It was great seeing the smiles on their faces when I presented them with their plaques in the locker room. Seeing the fruits of your labor is always satisfying,” Brown said.

On their historic night, Rowton and McBay both led the Lady Warriors in scoring with 21 points apiece in Ouachita’s 66-52 win against Caddo Hills. Rowton also snatched 10 rebounds with four steals, one assist and one block to record a double-double on the night. McBay had three rebounds with an assist and a steal.

Rowton has been one of the Lady Warriors’ main scoring threats and leaders throughout her first two seasons. Rowton has produced multiple double-double performances and provided high scoring nights to surge the Lady Warriors in key victories.

McBay has been a major shooting threat for the Lady Warriors. She’s had multiple high scoring performances in several key victories to showcase productive three-point shooting range and from the perimeter throughout the season.

Pasley performed the point guard position productively to lead the offense. She was an aggressor on both ends of the court—offensively and defensively for the Lady Warriors. Pasley also led in the scoring and assist department and sparked Ouachita’s defense.

Brown was really pleased by how Williams stepped up to be a major contributor for the Lady Warriors as a freshman. Williams posted in double-figures this season was a key rebounder and defender around the paint area for the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Warriors had multiple winning streaks of 13 consecutive victories, six-game and eight-game winning streaks this season. The Lady Warriors also finished with a 16-2 home record.

The Lady Warriors also had three high scoring games in victories for more than 70 points scored. Defensively, the Lady Warriors produced win margins of 49, 48, 44, 39, 37, and 30 point victories against opponents.

The Lady Warriors totaled a game-high of 21 steals in a 61-31 victory against Nevada.

The lowest points the Lady Warriors allowed by an opponent this season was a 56-8 victory against Trinity Christian on senior night for the final home game of the year.