Perla City Council hears about Camden Expedition Scenic Highway in area

Peggy Lloyd, president of the Camden Expedition Steering Committee, spoke to the Perla City Council on Monday, September 9, 2019, about the Camden Expedition Scenic Highway.

Lloyd said the name “Camden Expedition” was a bit of a misnomer. General Steel and other Union generals went to several different places during campaigns in Arkansas during the Civil War, but Steel referred to the expedition as the “Camden Expedition” in his notes because he was told Camden housed badly needed supplies. Lloyd said the Union retook Little Rock in 1864. President Lincoln and the Secretary of State were very concerned about Confederate activities west of the Mississippi River. At this point the Confederates knew they could not win, said Lloyd, and they were anxious to enlist outside help, possibly from Mexico.

Read full story in Friday's September 13, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.