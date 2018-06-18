Phil Vassar to headline 38th annual Malvern Brickfest

MALVERN — The 38th annual Malvern Brickfest has shaped up to be one of the state’s premiere festivals. Acme Brick and Sykes Enterprises are proud to welcome country music entertainer Phil Vassar who will perform Saturday night, June 23rd. Vassar is one of a handful of musicians to have multiple hits as a songwriter and as an artist. He has ten #1s, fifteen top-10s, and twenty-six top-40s. Top songs include “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Carlene,” “Six Pack Summer,” “American Child,” “For a Little While” and “My Next Thirty Years” (Tim McGraw), “Right on the Money” (Alan Jackson), “I’m All Right” and “Bye Bye” (Jo Dee Messina), and many more. American Soul is Phil’s ninth album. Other special musical guests include Abby Lindsey and Southern Tribe.

Brickfest 2018 is packed full of family fun and entertainment for all ages. Events include the Car Show, Brickfest 5K, Bull Bash, Horseshoe Tournament, Brick-B-Q Ribs Cook-off, Watermelon- eating Contest, 3-on-3 Basketball, Dog Show, Baggo Tournament, and Prize Drawing as well as traditional events like the Brick Toss, Best Dressed Brick, and Brick Car Derby – plus a petting zoo and many activities for the kids. Lots of great food will be available from local and regional vendors and food trucks. For more information call 501-732-6412, go to MalvernBrickfest.com, or find Malvern Brickfest on Facebook.

Abby Lindsey will open for Vassar at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 on the Bank of the Ozarks Stage. Lindsey is a graduate of Van Buren High School. She attended Ouachita Baptist University. She currently lives in Nashville, Tenn. where she works as a singer/songwriter.

Vassar will take the stage at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Other live music will be by Michael Stone and Chance Sullivant at 5:30 p.m. and Southern Tribe will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.