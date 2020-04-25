Plans announced for Malvern High School graduation

With school closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year and several guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, administrators for the Malvern School District have announced plans for a unique graduation ceremony.

Superintendent Brian Golden said staff felt it is important to give seniors closure and recognize the students for all of their accomplishments.

Along with the 2019-2020 school year being cut short because of the pandemic, the senior class also had a site change and attended school at a satellite campus while Malvern High School is being remodeled, he said.

“This school year is one we will never forget and the students of the class of 2020 will be remembered for years to come for all they have accomplished over the past 13 years as well as for their positive attitude during the obstacles of this difficult year,” according to a new release.

A parade of 2020 graduates has been scheduled for May 22.

Students can decorate their vehicles. In a parade will travel from Malvern Middle School through downtown Malvern being led by the Malvern police and fire departments.

At Malvern Elementary School, senior will depart their cars one at a time. Their names and all of their accolades will be announced. Graduates will then receive their diploma cover, bracelet and pin.

They will also have a photo opportunity at the Malvern Leopard backdrop.

The ceremony will be streamed live on Facebok.

With current limitations of large crowds, no spectators will be allowed to attend the graduation ceremony at Malvern Elementary School.

In the case of severe weather, the ceremony will take place on May 23.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that in Arkansas no school will hold a traditional graduation ceremony before July 1.