Plans set for Rockport special election Sept. 8

Plans and preparation for the upcoming Rockport special election were discussed Friday during the Hot Spring County Election Commissioners meeting held at the Hot Spring County Election Office.

Committee Chairman Jim Houpt called the meeting to order with commissioner’s Jerry Craycraft, Walt Grant, HSC County Clerk Sandy Boyette, and HSC Deputy of Elections Liz Pfeiffer all present to discuss plans for the Rockport election scheduled Sept. 8.

The meeting was held to review the ballot for the Rockport special election to increase the sales and use tax by one percent. Read More in Tuesdays July 28 MDR newspaper edition.