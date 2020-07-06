Plans underway for Rockport special election
By:
Gerren Smith
Monday, July 6, 2020
Malvern, AR
Plans and preparation for the upcoming Rockport Special Election were discussed Wednesday during the Hot Spring County Election Commission's meeting held at the Hot Spring County Election Office. The meeting was organizers for commissioners to discuss the Rockport special election. Residents will be voting on an item for a proposed increase the sales and use tax by one percent. Read full story in Saturday's July 4 MDR newspaper edition.
Category: