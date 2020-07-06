Plans underway for Rockport special election

Rockport Mayor Ruth Ann Crites discusses plans for the upcoming Rockport Special Election in September with Hot Spring County Commissioners Chairman Jim Houpt and Jerry Craycraft along with County Clerk Sandy Boyette at the HSC Election Office.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Monday, July 6, 2020
Malvern, AR

Plans and preparation for the upcoming Rockport Special Election were discussed Wednesday during the Hot Spring County Election Commission's meeting held at the Hot Spring County Election Office. The meeting was organizers for commissioners to discuss the Rockport special election. Residents will be voting on an item for a proposed increase the sales and use tax by one percent. Read full story in Saturday's July 4 MDR newspaper edition.

