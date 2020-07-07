Pop-up testing event set for Wednesday, Thursday

Staff at Healthy Connections will provide a free COVID-19 testing event this week in respond to an increased need for testing.

The event will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon Thursday at 900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Malvern.

The pop-up testing sites are set up as drive-through events. Patients do not get out of their vehicles. Patients report the new COVID-19 test used during the event is much easier and less painful than other tests previously given, according to a news release.

No insurance information is collected and patients are through the testing area and on their way in just a few minutes.

Results from these tests are being received on average in five to seven days.

COVID-19 testing is also being done at every Healthy Connections clinic. Copays are being waived for testing done in the clinic. Patients should Call 888-710-8220 to schedule appointments.

The complete schedule and all testing information can be found at www.GetTestedFree.com.

Testing is also available at the Baptist Health-Hot Spring County. The drive-through screening is located at 2204 Sullenburger Ave. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baptist Health also has a hotline for Arkansas residents.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-BAPTIST. The hotline is staffed by nurses to “help residents better understand their conditions and receive direction.