Positive COVID-19 cases up to 280, indoor social gatherings to be banned

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday the state will ban some large indoor social gatherings to address a growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Hutchinson said the state Health Department will soon issue a directive prohibiting indoor social gatherings of at least 10 people. The governor said health officials were still working on the language of the order.

As of press time, 280 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen individuals are children and 94 people infected are over the age of 65.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause a more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Also Wednesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said the city will expand its nightly coronavirus curfew to 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The city had been enforcing a midnight- to-5 a.m. curfew.