Potts in custody

Christopher Potts, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday by members of the Arkansas Community Correction Response Team. .

Wednesday evening hours by multiple agencies.

Potts was located in an abandoned building on First Street near the Main Street viaduct.

escaped from custody during a hearing on Wednesday, July 25.

Potts has a history of burgary crimes and theft of property.

Canines from the Arkansas Department of Correction Ouachita River Unit assisted in the search.

Potts is described as being 5 foot 8 inches, white male, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Christopher Potts escaped custody today while attending court. Potts was last seen wearing orange prison jumpsuit, leg irons and handcuffs, was not wearing shoes. He is a non-violent offender. However, it’s strongly advised to keep your vehicles and homes locked. The manhunt at this time is in the Malvern city limits spanning from the viaduct to the East Mill areas. The search is being conducted in partnership with the ASP, MPD, HSCSO, and the ACC,” said Cash.