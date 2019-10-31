Poyen aims to secure No. 2 seed for playoffs with win against Mt. Pine on senior night

The Poyen Indians (7-1 overall, 4-1 conf.) returns to the gridiron for Week 9 of Arkansas high school football action this Friday night, November 1, 2019 at home to host the Mt. Pine Red Devils (4-4 overall, 4-1 conf.) to battle for the No. 2 seed for the Class 2A state football playoffs at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. This match-up in 5-2A Conference may decide which team finishes second in the conference with the chance to host a game in the postseason. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at MNB Stadium, Indian Field.

Read more from this story in Thursday, October 31, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.