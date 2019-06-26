Poyen all-star trio propel West over East in doubleheader; Puckett earns West most outstanding player honor

To wrap up their standout high school athletic careers on the diamond for one last time, Poyen all-stars’ Kindi Puckett and Alana “Roo” Pumphrey and Poyen softball head coach Blue Kesterson were victorious for the West to sweep the East in their doubleheader at the 2019 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star softball game on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Farris Field, in Conway.

See complete story in the Thursday, June 27, 2019 edition of the Malvern Daily Record.